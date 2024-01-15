The Rivers House of Assembly, on Wednesday, will re-screen and re-confirm nine former commissioners who resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The clerk said the commissioners are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor; Commissioner for Works, Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma; and Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Others are: the Commissioner for Education, Chinedu Mmom; Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu; Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Nbina; and Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma.

Mr Amadi, the clerk, said they are expected to produce 40 sets of their Curriculum Vitae, photocopies as well as original copies of their credentials to the Assembly, legislative quarters (venue for the screening).

The commissioners’ resignation was done to spite Mr Fubara in the heat of the political battle between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Their planned reinstatement is part of the peace deal mediated by President Bola Tinubu.

It is, however, unclear for now if Governor Fubara forwarded the list of the commissioners to the Assembly in line with the requirement of the law.

The governor said some days ago that he was committed to implementing the peace deal, which he said was not a death sentence.

(NAN)

