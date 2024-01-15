President Bola Tinubu on Monday led the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, members of the Federal Executive Council, National Assembly, service chiefs and the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The event, which involved the laying of a wreath at the National Arcade in Abuja, was the climax of activities for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

First to lay the wreath was the president, followed by the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The wreath was also laid by Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Nyesome Wike, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

They were followed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa; Chiefs of Army, Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Other dignitaries, who also performed the wreath-laying ceremony, are members of the diplomatic corps, the Nigerian Legion and the widows of late officers and soldiers represented by the President, the Military Widows Association (MIWA), Veronica Aluko.

There was also the firing of three volleys in honour of the fallen heroes which has its origin in the old custom of halting fighting in the warfront to remove the dead from the battlefield.

Mr Tinubu, thereafter, signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeons as a symbol of national peace and freedom.

The celebration started with a series of activities including the Jumma’at prayer on 12 January at the National Mosque and the Interdenominational Christian service on 14 January.

This year’s celebration also featured sporting activities such as golf tournaments and paintball combat competitions organised by the Defence Headquarters among other activities.

The AFRDC is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by citizens for the cause of peace.

In Nigeria, 15 January is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace missions and various internal security operations.

The event is also used to honour veterans still alive and as a medium for soliciting financial, moral and material support for the families of the fallen heroes.

