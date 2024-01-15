The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, have come under attack over pictures of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and some military officers, posted on the X handle of the force on Monday.

In the group pictures, Mr Egbetokun was sitting with the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogala, Chief of Air, Hassan Abubakar, and others.

The pictures were taken at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

They were captioned, “Armed forces remembrance day celebrations, in Abuja. May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in perfect peace. May peace reign supreme in Nigeria.”

At the event, President Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and others laid wreaths in remembrance of the country’s heroes.

Many X users, however, jumped on the post to criticise the police and its spokesperson for celebrating amid rising insecurity in the country, including Abuja.

Some of them specifically denounced the police for celebrating when they had yet to fulfil their pledge to rescue the five remaining members of a family kidnapped on 2 January in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that six sisters and their father were kidnapped from their house in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

Although their father was released a few days later, one of the ladies Najeeba, was killed by the kidnappers because he (father) could not raise the N60 million ransom requested.

The police on Saturday promised to rescue the remaining five ladies from the kidnappers who have raised the ransom to N100 million.

Outrage

“They’ve kidnapped people in that Abuja and none of you guys are doing anything or talking about it. Instead, you are all well-dressed and celebrating remembrance day. What a country!” one of the users who commented on the post of the FPRO on X, Chidinma Onyekwere said.

Another user named, Olabodey Taiwo, said “People are being kidnapped here and there and you people are still celebrating the institution that has failed. Do you people even have shame at all. Why is my country like this 😭”.

Obata Osu1 called on the police to be more sensitive to the kidnapping situations in the country.He said, “@PoliceNG and @Princemoye1 so many kidnap cases in Nigeria yet Una just dey act as if everything is well in this country 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

“Are you that insensitive? Ppl are angry on this space over a kidnapping incident that hasn’t been resolved yet you’re posting remembrance day celebrations. Nawa oo… We need to introduce a bit of chaos to reset this country,” another user, Ademola, said

Emeka said also “How do you sleep at night knowing that more than 50 Nigerians you are paid to protect are currently in kidnappers den?”

“With the rate of insecurity in the nation, there shouldn’t be any celebration,” Buwovwi Ochuko wrote

@iamdollar said, “Instead of you all to match into the forest where the kidnappers are, you all are there remembering nonsense. When will Nigeria be free from the grip of the oppressors?”

