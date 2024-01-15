Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says despite belonging to different political parties, he will continue to support President Bola Tinubu because he (Tinubu) does not interfere with the judiciary.

Mr Eno is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party while Mr Tinubu is of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking on Sunday at All Nations Christian Ministry International in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Eno said the president did not interfere with the Supreme Court’s adjudication on the governorship election cases in the country.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday affirmed the election of Mr Eno as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, dismissing the appeals filed by other political parties, including the APC and YPP.

The governor believes the judgement of the Supreme Court was in his favour because President Tinubu did not interfere with it. The governor’s comment could also be interpreted to mean that the president could influence the decision of the court if he so wished — even Governor Eno himself said so.

“I will continue to support President Tinubu. Do you know why?” Mr Eno asked the congregants.

“No,” they chorused.

“Because he does not interfere with the judicial process,” the governor said.

“For allowing the process to go on makes me fall in love with him the more. Because if he wanted to take it he would take it. Nothing go shelle,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court ruling that affirmed his election and those of other governors in the country.

“You saw all the states like Plateau, Kano that were upturned and overturned, he allowed the Supreme Court to deliver, and that is leadership. So don’t tell me why are you supporting him.

“But I am in PDP, please don’t get me wrong but I am supporting Mr Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

N50,000 allowance to elderly

Speaking further, Mr Eno said Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the president, sent in N25 million to be shared with 100 elderly persons in the state, a gesture the governor said he appreciated and promised to integrate it under the pet project of his wife, Patience.

“So this programme I find out that is good, I now say while the First Lady (his wife) is trying to put together her own pet project let me force this one on her as the first one.

“So every month through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, the Office of the First Lady will bring money. She will get 500 elders across the 31 local government (areas) every month.

“You will give them N50, 000 each every month on a condition that one person should not be repeated twice,” a gesture he said is to ensure it goes around.

“He reiterated his commitment to build a centre for the elderly, a social programme he first announced at the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly while presenting the 2024 budget.

The governor said the N50,000 “Support for the elderly” grants will commence in January. He urged the selection committee to be fair to everybody.

