The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has restated 31 January as the deadline for all employers of labour to submit their annual tax returns.

A statement by the head of Corporate Communications, LIRS, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, quoted its executive chairman Ayodele Subair to have said that employers of labour with businesses within the state must adhere to the deadline, or risk paying penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2011.

Mr Subair said the exclusive platform for filing annual income tax returns in Lagos State remained the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net.

While maintaining that manual filing was no longer permissible, he urged businesses and employers to leverage the e-Tax portal for filing, citing its user-friendly, convenient, and secure nature.

“The e-Tax portal is designed for the convenience of taxpayers, making tax transactions easily accessible from the comfort of homes and offices,” Mr Subair noted.

He emphasised that the Taxpayer ID was a mandatory requirement for all employers to file their annual income tax returns on the e-tax portal. He urged them to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) for their employees and to file their P.A.Y.E returns through the portal.

Mr Subair disclosed that to facilitate compliance and address any filing-related concerns, the agency had deployed its staff at various offices to assist taxpayers in utilising the portal.

