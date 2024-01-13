Seko Fofana has emerged as the first goal scorer at the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament.
The roar of the crowd was barely settled after an electrifying opening ceremony when Fofana etched his name into AFCON 2023 history, blasting the tournament’s first goal just four minutes into the opening match.
The 28-year-old midfielder put hosts Cote d’Ivoire ahead against Guinea-Bissau with his curling effort from the edge of the box; sending a jolt of electric excitement through the nation.
READ ALSO: INTERVIEW: Italian Cizmic says AFCON 2023 will be different, Eagles distant outsiders
At the last AFCON tournament in Cameroon, 100 goals were scored with homeboy Vincent Aboubakar emerging top scorer with eight goals.
Many are keen to see what Cote D’Ivoire has to offer in terms of goals.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999