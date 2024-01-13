Seko Fofana has emerged as the first goal scorer at the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament.

The roar of the crowd was barely settled after an electrifying opening ceremony when Fofana etched his name into AFCON 2023 history, blasting the tournament’s first goal just four minutes into the opening match.

The 28-year-old midfielder put hosts Cote d’Ivoire ahead against Guinea-Bissau with his curling effort from the edge of the box; sending a jolt of electric excitement through the nation.

At the last AFCON tournament in Cameroon, 100 goals were scored with homeboy Vincent Aboubakar emerging top scorer with eight goals.

Many are keen to see what Cote D’Ivoire has to offer in terms of goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

