Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved over N708 million for payment of benefits to 461 retirees across the state.

Mr Buni’s Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the approval was granted following the successful screening of the third batch of pensioners in the 17 local government councils of the state.

Mr Mohammed said payment of the benefits would be made directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts, while deceased retirees would be paid through their next-of-kin.

READ ALSO:

“The payment would no doubt support the livelihood of the retirees, especially for a decent life in retirement.

“It would be recalled that Gov. Buni had in November 2023 approved an upward review of the monthly standing payment of gratuities from N100 million to N200 million.

“The governor said the review of gratuity payments was aimed at covering more beneficiaries every month.

“The review also provides an opportunity to ensure timely payment of benefits to retired workers in the state to support their lives in retirement,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

