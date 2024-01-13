The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the death of an Akure socialite, Oladoyinbo Adebayo.

The lifeless body of Mr Adebayo, popularly known as Saybayo, was found in his car in Ijapo area of Akure in December last year.

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said in a statement on Friday that one Atinuke Adeniyi, aged 29, who was alleged to have had an affair with the deceased, was arrested on Sunday.

Another suspect, Adeojo Ilesanmi, aged 50, who operates a brothel in the city, was also arrested.

“On 10 December 2023, the corpse of one Adebayo, popularly called Saybayo, was found abandoned in his car within Ijapo Estate, Akure,” the statement read.

“The SWAT team through intelligence-led policing, apprehended one Atinuke Adeniyi ‘f’ aged 29 who claimed she and the deceased were involved in a romantic affair.

“That on the 9th, a day before the corpse was dumped, she and the deceased made out at a brothel in Ijapo, after which the deceased started convulsing and out of fear she abandoned him and quietly left the room,” the police further said.

The suspect subsequently led the police team to the brothel where its owner, Mr Ilesanmi was arrested.

Mr Ilesanmi later confessed to have driven the corpse to the scene where it was found, claiming that he was afraid when he realised the deceased died in his brothel.

Police said the suspects will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

A similar incident occured in January 2023, when a middle-aged man, Fadayomi Kehinde, popularly known as Ejiogbe, slumped and died in a brothel while having an affair with a prophetess in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

However, the woman involved at that time made efforts to get help to rescue her lover, but the efforts came too late.

She was promptly arrested by the Ekiti State Police and irate youths attacked her church and destroyed properties.

