Following recent scandals revealed concerning the management of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) and its programmes, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the suspension of all programmes being overseen by the agency.

The president directed that all NSIPA-related activities, including distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations, be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

A statement by Segun Imohiosen, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Friday, quoted the SGF to have said that the suspension was necessary to ensure a thorough investigation of the agency’s operations.

The operations of the NSIPA came under intense public scrutiny earlier in the week, after a leaked memo revealed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, whose ministry oversees the agency

According to the statement, “All four programmes administered by NSIPA – N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programs”) have been suspended for a period of six weeks in the first instance.”

The SGF further disclosed that Mr Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the programmes’ beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints CEO for new investment agency

As a result, he said the President has constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the agency’s operations to recommend necessary reforms.

“President Tinubu assured stakeholders and Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

