Following the affirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court on Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the apex court’s verdict is a victory for the rule of law and the entire people of Lagos State.

He said this in a reaction after the panel of Justices of the Supreme Court unanimously affirmed his election, having dismissed the separate appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party with their governorship candidates.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said he welcomed, with gratitude to God, the verdict of the Court, which revalidated the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots on 18 March 2023.

He reiterated what he had said in his acceptance speech after the results of the election were declared in March, that there was no victor or vanquished.

“Our approach to governance since 29 May 2019 is a clear example of inclusive governance, which we believe in and stand for.

“I, therefore, invite those who are still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance. We do not profess a monopoly of ideas,” the governor said.

He stressed that Friday’s judicial pronouncement, like those of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, have buoyed his team’s confidence in the country’s judicial system.

Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the judges for their well-thought-out and detailed judgment, praising their explanation of the reasons that led to their conclusions.

He also expressed gratitude to his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the opportunity to fly its flag at the 18 March 2023 governorship election. I commend all the party leaders and members for working tirelessly to ensure APC‘s victory at the polls.

The governor reiterated that the judicial victory will spur his government to continue on the trajectory of progress, which started in 2019 and had resulted in many achievements across many areas of lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

