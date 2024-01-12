Security was on Friday beefed up around the Supreme Court complex in the three arms zones of Abuja ahead of the judgement to be delivered on the appeals regarding the governorship election disputes in eight states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court will deliver judgement on the governorship appeals from Kano, Lagos, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi, and Cross River states.

NAN reports that judgements in the Kano and Plateau appeals are the most anticipated, because the lower courts had sacked the incumbent governors.

NAN correspondent, who arrived at the court complex around 7.15a.m. on Friday, reports heavy security has been mounted around the area to ensure hitch-free proceedings.

NAN also observed that security operatives from regular and plain-cloth police units have been deployed at the court’s main entrance to restrict human and vehicular movements into the complex premises.

NAN reports that though only lawyers and parties involved in the matter were permitted, hundreds of supporters of the parties could be seen trying to gain access to the premises.

NAN reports that journalists were also having difficulty finding their way into the court premises.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and his party NNPP, had filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Mr Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return> The tribunal then declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election as the validly elected governor, and ordered INEC to issue him a certificate of return.

However, not satisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, Mr Yusuf proceeded to the Court of Appeal to challenge it.

But the appellate court dismissed his appeal, holding that the governor was not validly nominated as a candidate in the election as he was not a bonafide member of the party as of the time of the election.

In the Plateau State case, Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital, but the appeal court overturned his victory and declared Nentawe Goshwe of the APC the winner of the election.

The court ruled that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos directing it to conduct valid ward, local governments, and state congresses before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts last year was a breach of the law. (NAN)

