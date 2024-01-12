The Supreme Court will Friday lay to rest the disputes over the outcomes of the March 2023 governorship elections in eight states.

The states are Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi.

The cases which started at the various election petitions tribunal in the various states gave rise to decisions which aggrieved parties had appealed against at the Court of Appeal and subsequently at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is the third and final level of appeal on governorship election disputes.

Kano and Plateau states are bound to receive more public attention than others because the Supreme Court’s decisions will determine if the governors of the two states, who had been sacked by the lower courts, will remain in office after today’s proceedings.

Both the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, had sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The two courts declared Mr Yusuf’s most formidable opponent in the March 2023 governorship election, Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the validly elected governor of Kano State.

For Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, his election was affirmed by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, but the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned his victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

PREMIUM TIMES is on ground to cover the proceedings and provide live updates as the Supreme Court reads its judgements on each of the cases.

9:27 a.m: Eight Justices of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro file into the courtroom.

Since a panel on the Supreme Court is made up of either five or eight justices, it implies that justices who are now seated belong to more than one panel. The likelihood is high that the different panels are made up of overlapping members.

“The pressure of work is much,” Mr Okoro said, adding that the court would only deliver the judgement but give its reasons at a later date.

9:30 a.m: Registrar calls Lagos governorship election appeal.

9:32 a.m.: Shuabu Aruwa, SAN announces appearance for the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, an appellant challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s election.

9:33 a.m.: Bode Olanipekun, SAN announces appearance for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

9:38 a.m.: Justice Lawal Garba reads the lead judgement on the Labour Party’s appeal on the Lagos State governorship election appeal.

9:39 a.m: Justice Lawal Garba evaluates the pieces of evidence that were tendered before the Supreme Court.

9:40 a.m: Justice Lawal notes the main ground of the appeal which is that Gbadebo Rodes-Vivour contended that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not properly nominated by the APC to vie for the 18 March 2023 governorship election on the basis that his running mate and now his deputy allegely holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United States.

9:42 a.m: The Justice reviews the decision of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Mr Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

9:44 a.m: Justice Garba goes to the sole issue that will determine the appeal.

9.46 a.m: Justice Garba faults unnecessary repetition of issues by the Labour Party’s legal team.

9:50 a.m: The Justice says when interpreting constitutional provisions, the court should bear the responsibility of the citizens in mind.

He reviews the provisions of section 177 of the Constitution, which provides clearly that the conditions to be met for a person to contest for the office of governor in Nigeria.

He says the law provides that for a person to be qualified to be a governor in Nigeria, he must be a citizen by birth.

9:53 a.m: The Justice says once a citizen attains 35 years and has a school certificate, he is qualified to vie for office of the governor.

9:58 a.m: Justice Garba says the provisions of the Constitution are interdependent and must be interpreted together while reviewing facts before the court.

10:01 a.m: Justice Garba also notes that the essence of the Constitution is to preserve the citizenship of Nigerians.

10:02 a.m: The court says section 28 of the Constitution provides for a person who is not a citizen of Nigeria by birth.

A person who is a citizen of Nigeria by birth is clearly entitled to contest any election in Nigeria, Mr Garba says.

11:04 a.m: There is no provision in the Constitution that strips a Nigerian by birth of his citizenship on account of acquiring the citizenship of another country, the Justice adds.



10:06 a.m: The Justice said, “I find the Court of Appeal right in affirming the election of the second respondent (Governor Sanwo-Olu.)”

This appeal lacks merit and it is consequeny dismissed, Justice Garba says.

10:12 a.m: Justice Uwani Abba-Aji agrees with the lead judgement.



10:13 a.m: Justice Adamu Jauro concurs with the lead verdict delivered by Justice Garba.



10:15 a.m: Another member of the panel, Justice Emmanuel Agim, agrees with the reasoning of the judgement. “The Lagos State deputy governor declaration of allegiance to the United States does not rob him of his right to vie for elective office in Nigeria as citizen by birth.”

10:19 a.m: Justice Okoro appeals to his colleagues to keep their reading of the judgements short to enable the court deliver its decisions on eight governorship disputes.

10:20 a.m: Registrar calls PDP’s appeal challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

10:21 a.m: Lawyers announce appearances.

Abdulaziz Adediran of the PDP is contesting Mr Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the Supreme Court.

10:24 a.m.: Justice Adamu Jauro reads the lead judgement on the dispute.

10:25 a.m.: Justice Jauro reviews the case.

Last November, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals brought against the re-election of Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

10:30 a.m: The court reviews the decisions of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

10: 31 a.m: The Justice said the tribunal did not determine the merit of the case.

He, however, said the Supreme Court could not determine the merit of the appeal because the timeframe of 180 days to determine such case at the trial court had elapsed.

“This appeal is devoid of any merit, and it is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Jauro said.

The Supreme Court dismisses LP, PDP’s appeal against Governor Sanwo-Olu.

10:36 a.m: Justice Agim says the tribunal lacked the subject matter jurisdiction in terms of pre-election cases.

Supreme Court affirms Governor Sanwo-Olu elections.

10:37 a.m: Registrar calls Bauchi State Governorship appeal.

Lawyers announce appearance.

INEC had declared Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP as the winner of the 18 March 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State.

His victory was was challenged at the election petition tribunal and later at the Court of Appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar. Mr Abubakar lost at both courts. But displeased with the judgements of the two lower courts, he proceeded to to the Supreme Court to further challenge Governor Mohammed’s election.

10:44 a.m: The Supreme Court panel rises for a short break.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa will deliver the lead judgement on Bauchi State governorship election appeal.

10:53 a.m: The panel resumes to deliver judgement on Bauchi State governorship election appeal.

10:56 a.m: Justice Ibrahim Saulawa reads the judgement.

10: 56 a.m: The Justice recalls the journey of the case from the tribunal to the Court of Appeal and now to the Supreme Court.

The case began in April 2023 at the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Bauchi, the state capital.

11:01 a.m: The appellant called 10 witnesses and tendered several electoral documents in aid of his case, Justice Saulawa recalled.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal affirmed the decision of the tribunal affirming Mr Bala as the Governor of Bauchi State. The appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal but lost, and subsequently filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

11:01 a.m: The Justice says the appeal seeks to determine, “Whether the lower court properly appraised relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.”

11:03 a.m: The judge says the main issues in the appeal centre on allegations of electoral malpractices against Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, and Governor Mohammed.

11: 08 a.m: Justice Saulawa reviews the evidence before the court

11:11 a.m: Justice Salauwa says the eloquent submissions of lawyers in the suit had been considered by the Supreme Court.



11:14 a.m: The justice also notes the provision of section 73 of the Electoral Act pertaining to the conduct of elections by INEC.

11:18 a.m: The petitioner was unable to show at the tribunal the anomaly such as improper filing of election results during the election and how it substantially affected the outcome of the 18 March 2023 poll, Justice Saulawa says.



11:21 a.m: He adds that the appellant was unable to discharge the burden of proof as required of him by the law.

11: 22 a.m: The Supreme Court Justice says the appellant’s witnesses were not polling units agent, so they could not have given credible testimonies that meet legal standards about what transpired at the poll units during the election.

11:29 a.m.: Justice Saulawa says, ” On the basis of the findings, having effectively resolved all the issues against the appellant, the appeal is apparently devoid of merit. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is hereby affirmed. The appeal is dismissed.”

11: 33 a.m: Justices Okoro and Abba-Aji agree with the lead judgement just delivered.

11:34 a.m: Justice Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel Agim completely agree with the conclusion that the appeal is unmeritorious and should be dismissed.

11: 36 a.m: Justice Agim says INEC had a duty to produce the results that were disputed at the Bauchi State governorship election, but the electoral umpire failed in that responsibility.

KANO STATE

It is now the turn of the Kano State governorship appeal.

11:41 a.m: Bode Olanipekun announces appearance for Governor Abba Yusuf

11:43 a.m: Nureni Jimmoh, SAN, announces appearance for the APC.



11:44 a.m: Justice John Okoro reads the lead judgement on the appeal regarding the Kano State governorship election dispute.



11:46 a.m: Justice Okoro reviews the evidence before the court.

Nasiru Gawuna of the APC challenged the victory of Governor Yusuf of NNPP

Justice Okoro says the suit was predicated on alleged forgery of NNPC membership card by Governor Yusuf, and votes manipulation by INEC in favour of the governor.

11: 48 a.m: Two issues are determinant of this appeal, the justice says.

Justice Okoro says one of the main issues is whether the lower court was right to have cancelled 165,616 votes that were ascribed to Governor Yusuf.

Also, the justice says notes the question of whether the lower court was correct in assuming jurisdiction on the issue of membership of the governor of NNPP.



11:51 a.m: The justice reviews the arguments of lawyers representing parties in the case.

“I have found that the decision of the tribunal to deduct 165,616 votes from the Governor’s results was based on provisions of the Electoral Act 2022,” Justice Okoro says.

11:54 a.m: But Justice Okoro says the provision does not regulate actions at the polling units.

He also asked, “What is the effect of a ballot paper not having the marks by the Electoral commission?”

“A ballot paper that does not bear INEC mark is not invalid by all purposess,” he adds



11:57 a.m: Justice Okoro the requires that it must be proven that a ballot paper was not the ones deployed for the conduct of the election.

“There is no proof that the said ballot papers were not the one used at the election. Thus the decision of the Court of Appeal affirming the decision of the tribunal ought to be set aside,” Justice Okoro says.



12:01 a.m: “Finally, the lower court wrongly misconstrued its evaluation of the ballot papers. This amounts to perversion.

Accordingly, all the ballot papers are restored to Governor Yusuf,” Justice Okoro says

12:03 a.m: On the issue of Governor Yusuf’s membership of the NNPP, Justice Okoro reviews the contention of lawyers.

