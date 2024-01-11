Ahead of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Plateau State governorship election, residents of the state have been thrown into panic.

The court will on Friday deliver judgement on the appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang challenging his removal by the Court of Appeal.

It had on Tuesday reserved judgement on the case.

The appeal court had in a unanimous decision in November ruled that Mr Muftwang was not sponsored by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court held that Nentawe Yilwada of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 18 March 2023 governorship election and therefore upheld his appeal.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Mutfwang scored 525,299 votes to beat Mr Yilwada polled 481,370 votes.

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had earlier affirmed Mr Muftwang’s victory prompting Mr Yilwada to file an appeal at the appeal court.

The decision of the Supreme Court on the case is final.

Tension grips the governor, opponent’s kinsmen

A situation report conducted by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday revealed that tension has gripped residents of the state, particularly in Mangu and Pankshin Local Government Areas where the two candidates hail from.

While Mr Mutfwang is from the Mwoghavul ethnic group in the Mangu Local Government Area, Mr Yilwada is an Angas man from the Pankshin Local Government Area.

It is a war-like situation in the two councils as the two ethnic nationalities await the Supreme Court judgement whose decision is final on the election dispute.

The two ethnic groups share boundaries though they speak different languages that are related in some ways.

Thus the judgement may affect their relationship.

Already, the court case has led to disunity and generated tension between the members of two ethnic groups who were hitherto living peacefully as brothers before the governorship election. Thus the judgement may affect their relationship

Panshak Dawal, a resident of Ampan West, the home town of Governor Mutfwang, said the two ethnic groups are no longer united.

“This case has already brought serious rivalry between the two brothers, our Mwoghavul people and those of the Angas people, we are no longer united”, he said.

Gogwim Gutong, an Angas man, said Mr Yilwada is certain to emerge victorious in court.

“As you know Supreme Court is going to declare our APC candidate as the governor of our state tomorrow by God’s grace”, Mr Gutong said.

APC appeals for calm

Apparently worried about the panic among the people, the APC has appealed to its supporters and the entire state to be calm

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, the party urged the people to refrain from any act contrary to the party’s culture of peace.

“APC believes in maintaining decorum and peace in all its conduct, no matter the situation.

“Whatever direction the decision of the apex court goes, the APC, which has been a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system, would welcome the outcome in good faith”, he said.

The party also called on the security agencies in the state to be extra vigilant to ensure that law and order are maintained.

“APC wishes to restate its position on respect for constitutionalism and the rule of law, which are sacrosanct for democracy and good governance all over the world,” he added.

Efforts to get the comment of the PDP failed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

