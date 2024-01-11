A Nigerian historian and Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola, will on Monday deliver the 54th convocation lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Mr Falola will speak on the theme: “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development,” and the event will be chaired by Yemi Ogunbiyi, a former Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, who disclosed this on Wednesday during the pre-convocation press conference, said Mr Falola, alongside two others, will be conferred Honorary Doctorate degrees for contributing to scholarship and societal development in various fields.

Other awardees are Phyllis Kanki, a professor of immunology at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in Boston; and Attahiru Jega, a professor of

Political Science and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

More about awardees

Mr Falola, according to the VC, is a globally acclaimed influential humanities scholar whose wide-ranging scholarship has placed him at the zenith of the global academy.

Mrs Kanki, through her work in West Africa, was the first person to isolate HIV2, which causes a milder form of AIDS that was more commonly found in West Africa. She is said to have contributed significantly to medical education, HIV research, and building research capacity in Nigeria, and Africa.

Mr Jega, according to Mrs Ogunsola, is a sound intellectual, an astute administrator with a strong sense of ethics, which “revolutionised Nigeria’s electoral process and conducted an internationally acclaimed free and fair election.”

