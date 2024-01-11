No fewer than seven people were killed on Tuesday by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram along the Gamboru Ngala-Maiduguri road in Borno state.

The spokesperson of the police in Borno, Nahun Daso, a superintendent of police, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

The victims were travelling in a van when their vehicle hit an IED.

A resident of Gamboru Ngala, Yusuf Mari, told PREMIUM TIMES that recently many vehicles travelling on the road have been damaged by IEDs.

Boko Haram is “terrorizing most of the roads leading to the state capital,” the resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mr Daso, said the latest incident happened on 9th January at about 9:20 a.m.

“An Isuzu pickup van from Gamboru Ngala to Maiduguri ran into an explosive suspected to be an IED along Kinoba and Mosuseni road Gamboru Ngala.

“The driver and six other occupants of the vehicle died at the spot, three sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and joint security operatives have visited the scene to assess the situation,” Mr Daso said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Despite the efforts of Nigeria’s security forces, Boko Haram still carry out attacks on travellers and residents of rural communities in Borno.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on New Year’s Day, suspected Boko Haram members attacked and killed 12 residents of Chibok town in the state.

