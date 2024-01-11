Following the dissolution of the board and management of three banks on Wednesday, the Central Bank Of Nigeria announced the appointment of Hassan Imam as the new Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of Keystone Bank.
The appointment was disclosed through a circular by Sidi-ali Hakama, the acting director of corporate communication at the CBN.
Until his appointment with Keystone Bank, Mr Imam was the executive director of the north directorate at Fidelity Bank, a position he assumed in January 2020.
He previously held the position of General Manager and Regional Bank Head for Abuja and managed the Commercial, SME, Consumer, and Public Sector businesses for Fidelity Bank in the northern part of Nigeria, covering 19 states and Abuja.
His association with Fidelity Bank dates back to April 1998 when he joined FSB International Bank, which later merged with Fidelity Bank in 2005. Over the years, he ascended to the role of general manager and was subsequently appointed to the board of Fidelity Bank.
Mr Imam’s extensive leadership experience spans commercial banking, consumer banking, SME, risk management, and trade finance.
