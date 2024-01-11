The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed three separate appeals brought before it by some governorship candidates seeking nullification of election of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on account of alleged certificate forgery.

The petitions of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were all dismissed the court in a judgement delivered by a member of the court’s panel, Uwani Abba-Aji.

The petitions by the APC and its governorship candidate, Akanimo Udofia, YPP and its governorship candidate, Akpan Bassey, as well as that of NNPP and its governorship candidate, John Udoedehe were thrown out by Abba-Aji upon their withdrawals.

Lead counsel for the respective parties withdrew their separate appeals following the hints from the court’s panel of justices that they have no merit.

Counsel in the matters had made spirited futile attempts to convince the apex court that Emo Eno Bassey and Bassey Eno Emo were not the same and as such that the governor allegedly forged his Secondary School Certificate.

Their arguments especially forgery allegations did not go down well with the justices who queried the lawyers on whether the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) gave evidence to establish the criminal allegations.

Upon admission that WAEC did not testify in the matter, the lawyers opted and separately withdrew the appeals.

The Court of Appeal in Lagos had in November last year affirmed the election of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State in the governorship election held on 18 March 2023.

The appellate court in its judgment dismissed three separate appeals, filed against the governor’s election.

While affirming the 28 September 2023 judgments of the election petition tribunal, the three-member panel of justices headed by Festus Obande dismissed the appeal brought by the governorship candidate of the YPP, Bassey Akpan, and his party against the INEC, Mr Eno, and the PDP.

Mr Obande also granted judgments in favour of the governor against the appeals of the governorship candidate of the NNPP, John Udoedehe, as well as Akanimo Udofia, of the APC.

The appellate court declared in the unanimous judgments that all three appeals lacked merit. (NAN)

