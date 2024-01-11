The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has urged Nigerians not to jump to conclusions on the allegations of corruption against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Betta Edu.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is the chairperson of the PGF – the umbrella body of serving All Progressives Congress (APC) state governors, addressed journalists after a meeting of the forum in Abuja early Thursday.

Speaking for the forum, Mr Uzodinma urged Nigerians to wait till the end of the ongoing investigations before concluding on the allegations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported Mr Uzodinma as saying that the functions of government included encouraging good things and good appointees and discouraging bad things and bad appointees, the case against Ms Edu was just an allegation.

“And in the wisdom of the president, she is being investigated. It is after the investigation is concluded and the report made available to the government that it will take a final decision,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday suspended Ms Edu after some details of suspicious financial contracts and payments approved by her began to spill into the public space.

A notable case is a leaked memo indicating that she recently approved the payment of N585 million in social intervention funds into the private account of a civil servant.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on the directive of the president, has swung into a probe of the allegations. The agency grilled her for hours on Tuesday.

The Imo State governor said Nigerians should not be in a hurry to conclude her case until investigations are over.

Policy implementation

Mr Uzodinma also assured of the implementation of the policies of President Bola Tinubu-led federal government at the grassroots and better welfare for Nigerians.

He said the governors were determined to ensure security in the country.

“We have agreed on how best to support our party, President Bola Tinubu and his government and get his policies down to the grassroots.

“We agreed on how to support the president with a view to maximising the benefits of his policies, we are united in ensuring that we take his policies to the grassroots,” he said.

He added that as sub-national leaders, the governors were poised to ensure that the country was secured, saying that they were also working to provide adequate welfare to Nigerians.

On the forthcoming off-season elections in Ondo and Edo states slated for November, Mr Uzodinma said the APC was prepared to go into any election anytime.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

