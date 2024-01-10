President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following nine Nigerians to serve on the board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC):
The appointees are:
1. Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman
2. Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary
3. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member, South West
4. Clement Alobu Nweke — Member, South East
5. Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member, South South
6. Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member, North West
7. Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member, North East
8. Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member, North Central
9. Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
The president charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
January 10, 2024
