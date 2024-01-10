A total of 340 graduands will be awarded first-class degree certificates at the 54th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, the vice-chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, has announced.

Mrs Ogunsola disclosed this Wednesday at the convocation press conference held at the university’s senate chamber.

According to the Professor of Medical Microbiology, the total number of graduating students is 17,464. 10,578 of the figure will bag first-degree while 6,886 are from the postgraduate school.

Mrs Ogunsola noted that the overall best-graduating student is David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

Of the 6,886 postgraduate degrees, Ibrahim Abiodun Quadri from the Faculty of Management Sciences with a CGPA of 4.94 is the best graduating student.

She said 189 of the first-class students are female, while 181 are male.

Giving a breakdown of the first-class students, Mrs Ogunsola said 97 are from the Faculty of Management Sciences, followed by Science with 57 and Engineering with 47.

From the Faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences, there were 39 distinctions, of which 24 are from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

She added that 3,374 graduated with second class upper; 4,547 with second class lower; 1,832, 3rd class; 188 graduated with a pass; and 250 had unclassified degrees from Pharmacy, Basic and Clinical Sciences.

Postgraduate degrees, other awards

Of the 6,886 postgraduate degrees, Mrs Ogunsola noted that there are 465 graduates with a postgraduate diploma, 6,266 are graduating with Masters and 377 recorded distinctions.

She disclosed that 31 of the Masters’ students are international students who were supported through the World Bank grant through the African Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development, and Regulatory Science (ACEDHERS).

“This is the first time we will have such a harvest of international students at one convocation in the history of this university, and this further reiterates and validates the aggressive internationalisation drive of this administration and previous administrations,” she said.

Speaking further, she stated that 155 graduates will be awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in various disciplines.

Mrs Ogunsola announced that the overall best Ph.D. Thesis award goes to Aminat Olawunmi Ige, with a Ph.D. in Mathematics, while the best Ph.D. in humanities goes to Issa Akanji Adedokun, with a Ph.D. in Private and Property Law.

She added that the University of Lagos Business school will be graduating 62, its first set of graduands, as an autonomous school.

“In repositioning the business school, to be more globally competitive, we unbundled it from the School of Post graduate Studies, so it now has its own recognised certificate,” she said.

She said the overall best graduating student from the Business School is Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe, with a CGPA of 4.84, who obtained the Master’s of Business Administration.

Mrs Ogunsola noted that as part of the convocation programme, an award of honorary doctorate degree will be confered on three people who she said have contributed to scholarship and societal development in various fields.

The recipients are Toyin Falola, the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair at the University of Texas, Austin; Phyllis Kanki, a professor of Immunology at the

Harvard Chan School of Public Health in Boston; and Attahiru Jega, a Professor of Political Science.

Mrs Ogunsola noted that the convocation lecture scheduled for 15 January will be delivered by Mr Falola, a Professor of History.

Mr Falola will be speaking on the topic: “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development”. The lecture will be chaired by Yemi Ogunbiyi, a former Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Achievements, university’s intervention

Mrs Ogunsola further noted that in pursuance of the Future Ready Agenda, the university made firm strides in growing its finances, infrastructure, reputation, and manpower.

She said in research, that the university’s staff attracted over 11 billion in grant income in both local and foreign currency, with a focus on sciences, social sciences, and the humanities.

“As part of the university’s partnership with the Sahara Group for both infrastructural and human capacity development, seven students will receive the Sahara Scholar award of N1 million each in Architecture, Economics, Engineering, Insurance and Library Information Sciences,” the vice-chancellor said.

She added that the Project I2M (innovation to market) Incubator programme which is funded by the UKRI RISA Programme) onboarded several innovators from across the country and trained them on skills and techniques to develop their innovation.

She said overall, 524 innovators were onboarded, 362 innovators/researchers from across the country were trained.

She said: “Out of these, we supported 62 innovators with prototyped funding, filed 18 patents, 36 trademarks, and 13 copy rights for innovators.

“40 start-ups were registered, and 50 start-up businesses were incubated while 20 start-ups were awarded financial grants. Twelve innovators obtained $5,000 credit from Amazon Web Services (AWS).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

