An American-based Nigerian singer, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, known as Zuwa, has been shot dead in the United States of America.

His father and former Nigerian lawmaker, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, broke the news on Channels Television on Tuesday.

He said his son was shot in the back of the head on Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the 35-year-old late singer, known for his eclectic blend of Afrobeat, soul, and R&B sound, are yet unknown as of press time.

The Lagos-born late artiste formed the duo Roze with his brother Eghosa and released some songs, including ‘Ileke’ in 2020. Their father signed them onto his entertainment platform, U & I Music, where they released their hit ‘A Whole Night’ in January 2018. They first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later appeared again in 2016, being introduced to producer Mekoyo.

The video of ‘The Whole Night’ was directed by Clarence Peters.

The singer, who had a master’s degree in architecture, moved to the United States with his family at a young age.

