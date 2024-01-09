The abductors of 70-year-old Pa Adeife Adelaja, an elder with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Ijebu Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government in Ogun State, have demanded a N50 million ransom for his release.

Mr Adelaja, who is also a piggery farmer, was reportedly kidnapped from his Ijebu-Igbo residence on the night of 31 December, 2023, as he prepared to attend the crossover service.

According to a family source, the suspected kidnappers have contacted the family, demanding a N50 million ransom, which members say is huge.

“Negotiations are ongoing, and there are talks of reducing the ransom to N10 million. But I am not certain if any payment has been made,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, assured that the police command is actively working to secure Pa Adelaja’s release and reunite him with his family.

“The police have been working to get the man released. We are on it, though the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location. We are on their trail, and very soon, we shall achieve success,” Mr Alamutu said.

