Simeon Mathew, 21, faces a second jail term following his arrest by Amotekun Corps for stealing and drug peddling four days after his release from prison over similar offences.

While being paraded among 29 suspects on Monday at the headquarters of Amotekun ij Akure, the state capital, the Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, said Mr Matthew just got out of prison having completed a jail time on 1 January for similar crimes.

“The ex-convict, Simon Matthew, claimed to be a drug dealer and had been convicted for drug and robbery activities and that was exactly what he did again,” Mr Adeleye said.

“In the last one week, we were able to arrest 29 suspects that were involved in different forms of security breaches, which range from kidnapping, armed robbery, house breaking, shop lifting to stealing of motorcycles, among others.

“You will recall that we have made it clear that there was not going to be any incident of bank robbery, or other robbery operations in Ondo state throughout the last ember months.

“I want to thank the men and officers of the Ondo state Security Network Agency, codenamed, Amotekun Corps, the Police, Civil Defence, DSS and other security agents that joined hands in ensuring that the safety of lives and properties in Ondo state was not compromised,” he added.

Mr Adeleye disclosed that some persons involved in illegal possession of firearms, which had been on the watch list in the last five months, were also apprehended with different locally made guns and pistols.

He said the suspected criminals would be profiled and prosecuted.

“We were able to disband four robbery gangs, though about four of them are still at large. We also have about four people who violated the anti-open grazing law among them,” the Corps Commander said.

Mr Adeleye also reacted to reports that bandits overwhelmed his operatives in a recent encounter in the state, stating that the report was untrue.

READ ALSO: Alleged Jammeh enforcer Sonko goes on trial for crimes against humanity

“In the four local government areas of Akoko, we have been on 24-hour, seven-day patrol in the last 60 days and there had been no major case of security breach that we did not rise up to,” he said.

He said Ondo State is still regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The Corps has been instrumental in the dousing of tension between farmers and herdsmen through the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state.

However, pockets of kidnapping had occured in some parts of the state with impressive response from the Corps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

