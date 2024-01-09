The police in Anambra State said they rescued two kidnap victims and arrested no fewer than 30 suspected criminals from 1 December 2023 to date.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, made this known at a press briefing in Awka on Monday, where he spoke on the yuletide operations conducted by the police in the state.

Mr Adeoye said 12 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, nine for alleged armed robbery, six for cultism, and three over alleged insurgency.

He said 11 vehicles, 12 firearms and 40 ammunition were recovered from the suspects within the period.

The commissioner of police, however, said two police operatives from Enugu command were killed by a gang of assailants in Aguata Local Government area of Anambra.

Mr Adeoye said that police operatives traced the culprits to their camp in Ogboji forest where two of the criminals were gunned down.

He said the police also apprehended one Emmanuel Orjiakor from Oba, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper, who sustained gunshot injuries in an encounter with operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group.

Also, he added that Obinna Ekwunife, 27, was arrested on 1 December, in connection with the kidnap of Emmanuel Tobechukwu, who transferred N9 million to a POS operator as ransom.

“On 2 December, police operatives arrested one Olobo Ibrahim, 47, a receiver of a robbed Lexus SUV along Kwata Junction, Awka.

“On 5 December, police operatives attached to Rapid Response and Anti-Kidnap Squad, in collaboration with men of the Obosi vigilante group, arrested one Samson Ubon, 31 and Efobi Ekene, 29, both of Obosi.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to be involved in the kidnapping of one Obioma Godswill from Delta.

“They further stated that they normally lure their victims using Facebook accounts with pictures of beautiful ladies to their hideout where they keep them and collect ransom before they are released.

“The suspects are assisting operatives to arrest other gang members,” he said.

(NAN)

