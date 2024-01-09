The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on an appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State seeking the affirmation of his election, which was nullified by the lower court, the Court of Appeal, in November last year.

Mr Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 525,299 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes during the 18 March governorship poll in Plateau State.

The governor’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned Mr Mutfwang’s victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

The Supreme Court’s decision on the case will be final.

At the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro, took arguments from lawyers to parties in the case.

After a frenetic session of arguments between Mr Mutfwang’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, and Mr Yilwatda’s counsel, J.O Olatoke, the Supreme Court said a date for judgement would be communicated to parties in the suit.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict on the matter before 16 January, when the appeal will expire.

Arguments

At Tuesday’s sitting, Mr Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the Supreme Court “to allow this appeal, set aside the judgement of the court below and affirm the victory of the governor.”

He contended that Mr Yilwatda’s petition challenging the governor’s victory was “speculative” on the grounds that the petitioner alleged “non-compliance with electoral laws” during the conduct of the election, but in another breath acknowledged that Mr Mutfwang polled a majority of the lawful votes.

Mr Agabi informed the court that the sole issue before the court was the allegation of non-qualification against the governor.

The Court of Appeal had nullified Mr Mutfwang’s election on the basis that he was not properly nominated and sponsored by the PDP for the March 2023 election.

But arguing on the issue, the lawyer said “nomination and sponsorship of candidates for elective office is an internal affair of political parties,” which cannot be litigated by another political party.

“Invalid nomination was not enough ground for sustenance of an election petition. So, the tribunal found rightly that it had no jurisdiction on the issue, but the appellate court had a different view.

“We are here because the court below departed from the Supreme Court precedents,” Mr Agabi said.

The head of the Supreme Court’s panel, Mr Okoro, and another member of the panel, Emmanuel Agim, asked Mr Agabi to expatiate on the allegation by Mr Yilwatda that PDP’s non-compliance with an earlier order of the Plateau State High Court regarding the election of executives of the party, invalidated Mr Mutfwang’s nomination and sponsorship by the PDP.

In his response, Mr Agabai clarified that “There was compliance with the order of court relating to the conduct of congresses of the party (PDP).”

According to him, “congresses” (primary elections) for the nomination and sponsorship of candidates for elective offices were conducted by the national organ of the PDP, and not the Plateau State PDP executives.

“There was overwhelming evidence of compliance with the High Court order on fresh congresses. There was full compliance. The evidence is abundant.”

It will he recalled that the judgement of the High Court of Plateau State had ordered the PDP to conduct fresh congresses for the election of the party executives.

But in his arguments on Tuesday, Mr Agabi told the Supreme Court that the High Court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate on inter-party leadership disputes.

“By various decisions of the Supreme Court, the APC has no right to challenge the congress of another political party,” Mr Agabi argued, pointing out that his client was properly fielded by the PDP for the polls.

On his part, Mr Yilwatda’s lawyer, Joseph Olatoke, a law professor and SAN, prayed the court to dismiss Mr Mutfwang’s appeal, and declare his client the validly elected governor of Plateau State.

Mr Olatoke disagreed with the governor’s argument that the APC and its candidate, Mr Yilwatda, did not respond to all the issues in the appeal.

Asked by Mr Agim to comment on the validity of the Plateau State High Court judgment, Mr Olatoke said the “decision subsists whether the case was wrongly or rightly decided,” with the implication being Mr Mutfwang’s non-qualification to vie for the governorship election of 18 March 2023.

In the ensuing exchanges between the court’s panel and Mr Olatoke, Mr Agim said, “There is heavy reliance on the judgement of the High Court. We have held in several decisions that the court has no jurisdiction to look into the election of party executives but only on primary election of candidates for elective offices.”

But Mr Olatoke would not budge, prompting another member of the panel, Helen Ogunwumiju to ask, “but do we continue to perpetuate the illegality of the High Court by assuming jurisdiction over a case it does not have the right to hear?”

In addition, Mr Agim asked if Mr Olatoke was aware of PDP’s Constitution that empowers its national executives to organise primary elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Mutfwang, and Chris Hassan, PDP Plateau State chairman, and other state officials were at the Supreme Court to witness Tuesday’s sitting.

Background

The governor’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital. However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja overturned the victory.

Challenging the outcome of the appellate court decision, Mr Mutfwang’s lawyer, Mr Agabi, said the judgement was unfair his client.

Mr Agabi presented eight grounds, urging the Supreme Court to restore Mr Mutfwang’s victory.

He argued that the Governor was not given fair hearing by the Court of Appeal.

He also said he was not given a fair hearing by the appellate court

Mr Agabi faulted the Court of Appeal decision for failing to pronounce on all the issues before it.

READ ALSO:APC governorship candidate rejects election result in Plateau

In his brief of argument, the lawyer said, “Eight issues were distilled and placed before the court below for determination. Unfortunately, only one issue (of jurisdiction) was determined by the court below leaving untouched seven issues.”

The Court of Appeal relying on the High Court order, sacked several lawmakers from Plateau State who were products of the PDP executives in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

