The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on an appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State seeking to affirm his election, which was nullified by the lower court, the Court of Appeal in November last year.

Mr Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 525,299 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes during the 18 March governorship poll in Plateau State.

The governor’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned Mr Mutfwang’s victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

The Supreme Court’s decision on the case will be final.

At the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro, took arguments from lawyers to parties in the case.

After a frenetic session of arguments between Mr Mutfwang’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, and Mr Yilwatda’s counsel, J.O Olatoke, the Supreme Court said a date for judgement would be communicated to parties in the suit.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict on the matter before 16 January, when the appeal will expire.

Details shortly…

