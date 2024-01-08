A former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would replicate support for President Bola Tinubu’s candidacy in 2027 if he decided to seek re-election

Mr Ortom stated this on Sunday during a New Year luncheon hosted by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Rivers State.

Members of the G5 governors are Mr Ortom, Mr Wike, former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

While four of the governors completed their second term in May 2023, Mr Makinde, who was the only first-time governor at the time, was re-elected in the 18 March governorship election.

The group led by Mr Wike refused to back the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 2023 election due to the party’s refusal to remove its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to ensure balance in its leadership.

It had canvassed the emergence of a Southerner as the national chairman of the party since both Mr Ayu and Atiku are both northerners.

No Regrets

Mr Ortom said the G5 had no regrets supporting Mr Tinubu in last year’s election and would back him for a second term.

“If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years.

“So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rule us for eight years,” the former Benue governor said.

Mr Ortom assured that President Tinubu would address the economy, security, and other major challenges facing Nigerians.

