The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN due to a non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The NCC said this in a public notice by Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs of the commission, on Monday.

The partial disconnection, according to the commission, means that Globacom’s subscribers will no longer be able to make calls to MTN, but will be able to receive calls to the Globacom network.

The commission explained that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of the notice, disconnection will be implemented.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission hereby notifies the public and subscribers of Globacom Limited (Globacom) that approval has been granted for the partial disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. (MTN), due to non-settlement of interconnect charges,” Mr Muoka said.

He said Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

“All subscribers are, therefore, requested to take notice that the Commission has approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and Paragraph 9 of the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012,” he said.

“At the expiration of 10 (ten) days from the date of this notice, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow inbound calls to the Globacom network. Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the commission,” Mr Muoka said.

