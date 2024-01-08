Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed an agreement for the 2024 Hajj operations.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, at a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Taofiq AlRabiah, on the sideline of the 3rd Edition of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition.

In a statement signed by the minister’s aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the minister assured that “the 2024 Hajj Operations will be guided by a new culture of precision that will ensure that pre-Hajj, Hajj and Umrah activities are carried out on time.”

The meeting also focused on the airlifting of pilgrims, Nigerian government-endorsed airlines, Hajj accommodations, and the feeding of pilgrims.

“We discussed ways of improving services of Hajj and Umrah on both sides; this is a process that is always being reviewed, and from what was discussed, there will be improvements in this year’s Hajj,” the minister said.

According to Mr Tuggar, Nigeria contributes the 4th largest number of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and the 5th largest when it comes to Umrah.

He noted that the arrangements the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had put in place would improve the 2023 Hajj operations and ensure the safety and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims.

In 2023, although Nigerian authorities said the country had a successful Hajj operation, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced the death of about 13 Nigerians in the course of the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia during Sunday’s meeting said it will review all issues raised by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, assuring the Nigerian delegation of the cooperation of the Saudi Hajj authorities to ensure a seamless 2024 Hajj and Umrah operation.

The Nigerian delegation to the ratification and 2024 Hajj and Umrah Conference had officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), including the commission’s Chairman, Jalal Arabi, Nigeria’s acting Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Mahmud Lele, and Nigeria’s Consul General in Jeddah, Bello Kazaure.

A total of 95,000 Nigerians participated in the 2023 Hajj. It is expected that about that number would be in Saudi Arabia for the next hajj.

