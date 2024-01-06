Gunmen on Saturday abducted the Traditional Ruler of Orodo Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo, Samuel Ohiri, in his residence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the heavily-armed four-member gang stormed the residence of the former Chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers in a green-colour Toyota Highlander.

“They arrived in a commando style and headed straight into the palace where they kidnapped the traditional ruler, but his cousin, who was with him managed to escape.

“They dragged the traditional ruler into their vehicle and drove towards Umuaka-Orlu Road,’’ a palace source said on the condition of anonymity.

Confirming the abduction, the Police Spokesman in Imo, Henry Okoye, said the command had begun investigation into the matter.

“Police have started intense investigation and we have taken some steps to ensure that the victim is rescued and his kidnappers arrested.

“The suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law, when arrested,’’ Okoye said.

Kidnap and murder of traditional rulers have become a regular occurrence in Imo.

Gunmen kidnapped the Traditional Ruler of Otulu Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte-Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Achulor, in similar manner on 25 November 2023.

They killed him the same day and dumped his lifeless body on Mbutu Road, a neighbouring community in Aboh-Mbaise LGA.

On 17 July 2023, the Traditional Ruler of Ezuhu Umuamadi Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise LGA, James Nnamdi (Mirioma), was gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The traditional ruler was shot multiple times when the gunmen invaded his palace.

On 25 May, 2023, gunmen killed Victor Ijioma, the Traditional Ruler of Eziorsu Autonomous Community in Oguta LGA.

Mr Ijioma was shot inside his car as he was driving through Umuamaka Junction on the fateful day.

The assailants set him ablaze in his car before fleeing the scene.

In October 2021, three traditional rulers were killed when gunmen attacked Nnenasa Community in Njaba LGA.

The traditional rulers were holding a meeting when the assailants struck.

(NAN)

