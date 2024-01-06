The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, on Friday, led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu, who was the governor of Ondo State and a former NBA president, died of prostate cancer on 27 December 2023. PREMIUM TIMES reported how his remains arrived in Nigeria on Friday from Germany, where he died.

Mr Maikyau, along with some officials of the NBA, including the General Secretary, Adesina Adegbite, the 3rd Vice President, Amanda Demechi-Asagba, the Welfare Secretary, Chinyere Obasi, paid a condolence visit to the Akeredolus at their residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State, on Friday.

Also part of the NBA delegation were the chairpersons of the Ibadan, Ikeja, Lagos, and Ikorodu branches of the association.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria like Mr Akeredolu, signed a condolence register during the visit.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, captured some highlights of the visit in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr Maikyau, paid tribute to the late Mr Akeredolu, noting that he was “one of the most influential and courageous presidents ever to lead the NBA.”

He prayed for solace and comfort for the bereaved family, colleagues, and friends of the departed leader.

“Governor Akeredolu’s legacy in advancing the cause of justice and human rights remains an inspiration for us all. His tireless dedication has left an indelible mark on the legal fraternity.

“We stand united in paying homage to a remarkable leader whose commitment to the rule of law will be remembered as a cornerstone of his impactful tenure,” he said.

The NBA delegation’s presence was received by Mr Akeredoy’s widow, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and other members of the Akeredolu family.

In gratitude for the gesture, the family expressed appreciation to the NBA for the visit at such a difficult time.

Governor Akeredolu’s tenure as the 24th NBA president from 2008 to 2010, was marked by an unwavering advocacy for respect for the rule of law, effective administration of justice, and the protection of human rights.

As governor, Mr Akeredolu was renowned for his fearless calls for adherence to the rule of law, political fair play and commitment to security, which contributed to the establishment of the regional security network, codenamed Amotekun, across South-west states.

