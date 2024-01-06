The federal government has approved Air Peace, FlyNas and Max Air as the official carriers for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The government also approved Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd, Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Limited as the official cargo companies for the exercise.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) disclose this on Friday in a statement by its Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially granted approval to three distinguished airlines to serve as exclusive carriers for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, they are Air Peace Ltd., FlyNas and Max Air.

“Also approved are three other air cargo companies that will airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage. They are Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd, Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Limited,” the statement said.

According to the statement. Air Peace will lift passengers from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Kwara, Ondo and Rivers States.

Flynass is to lift pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara States.

Furthermore, Max Air will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau States.

NAHCON stated that “the allocation of pilgrims to the airlines was in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on airlift of pilgrims under government quota.

“However, state governments may choose to designate any of the approved freight companies to convey their pilgrims’ excess luggage. Should any state enter such exclusive arrangement, the decision should be communicated to the Commission accordingly,” the statement said.

NAHCON alao said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, will on 7 January lead a delegation from NAHCON to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

“In another development, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, is set to lead a delegation from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to partake in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage on 7th January 2024,” the statement reads.

