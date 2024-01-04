The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of committees to manage primary elections to fill vacancies in the national and state assemblies.

The party, on Wednesday, released the primary election committees, primary election appeal committees and secretariat committees to manage the primaries across nine states ahead of the 3 February bye-elections.

The states are Lagos, Ondo, Kebbi, Taraba, Yobe, Benue, Kaduna, Ebonyi and Borno.

Most of the vacancies occurred due to appointments of the members of the National Assembly into executive positions.

President Bola Tinubu appointed five serving members of the National Assembly to his cabinet

They are the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu.

Messrs Umahi and Gaidam represented Ebonyi South and Yobe East in the Senate before their appointments, while Mr Gbajabiamila was in the House as the legislator representing Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Also, Messrs Sununu and Tunji-Ojo were in the House before their appointments as ministers.

The former represented Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State and the latter represented Akoko North-east/Akoko North-west Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Also, there is a vacancy in the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State because of the death of Isma’ila Maihanchi. Mr Maihanchi died before the inauguration of the 10th House.

Furthermore, there are vacancies in state assemblies in Kaduna, Benue and Borno states.

INEC had last month released a timetable for the bye-elections and re-runs.

The electoral commission scheduled the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries from 5 to 9 January.

Committees for Ebonyi State

The seven-member screening committee for Ebonyi State is chaired by Smart Iheasor with Ifeanyi Egwim as secretary of the committee.

Other members are Edele Oketa, Thomas Shagbaor, Attah Moh, Opeyemi Akinsiju and Ramatu Abubakar.

The five-member appeal committee is chaired by Aliyu Kunde and Jennifer Adike as Secretary while the primary election committee for the district is chaired by Akin Akinsehinwa and Prince Eze as secretary.

Yobe State

To manage the primary election in Yobe East, the party set up four committees – screening committee, screening appeal committee, primary election committee and primary election appeal committee.

The screening committee is chaired by Joshua Lidani, a former senator, and Maikudi Giade as secretary. Also, the screening appeal committee is chaired by Baba Ajimi and Ibrahim Dika as secretary.

On the other hand, the primary election committee is chaired by Ibrahim Masari and Ibrahim Jalo as secretary.

Surulere

The primary election to fill the vacancy in Surulere I Federal Constituency is to be conducted by a five-member committee chaired by Buba Yusuf while Dapo Lam-Adeshina will serve as secretary. Messrs Yusuf and Lam-Adesina are both former members of the House of Representatives.

The seven-member screening committee is chaired by Hakeem Okunade as secretary.

Mr Gbajabiamila served in the House for 20 years until his resignation in June 2023 to take up the role of chief of staff.

Aside from the bye-elections, the commission is also conducting re–run elections in 35 constituencies, resulting from the verdicts of the various election petition tribunals.

See the full list below

