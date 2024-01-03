Contractors handling the Irebami road construction project, a township road in Ile-Ife, Osun State, have returned to the site after a report by PREMIUM TIMES spotlighted its poor handling and abandonment.

PREMIUM TIMES had, in a report, exposed how despite the release of N163.9 million to contractors for the project, the road remained abandoned.

On 17 December 2023, PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation revealed how a member of the House of Representatives, Abimbola Ajilesoro, inserted the project into the 2022 Appropriation Act, duplicated the same project as four separate line items and also nominated it into the 2023 Zonal Intervention Project (ZIP).

The investigation also showed why two different contractors were working on the project at the same time.

Following the story, the two contractors, Rubila Nigeria Limited and Archad Project Limited, returned to the site and commenced grading and laying of asphalt on the road.

When this reporter visited the site on 24 December 2023, workers were sighted levelling the road and cleaning the drainage.

On a second visit on 30 December 2023, the 1.5-kilometre road was already taking shape, having been tarred with asphalt.

Some residents, who spoke with our reporter, could not contain their excitement as they highlighted the impact of the PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation.

“I was so happy when I saw them clearing the drainage and packing out all unwanted sand from the gutter,” Olofin Patrick, an elderly man in the community told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We never thought the road would be completed until we saw them three days ago. We are very happy. And now that we are sure that they will complete the road, things will improve for us all in the community,” Mr Patrick added.

Also, Boluwatife Ekanem, whose business was badly affected when the road was abandoned, said its completion would positively impact businesses along the road. She added that motorists would be more disposed to plying the road because of the development.

Mrs Ekanem disclosed that she had decided to re-open her shops. “Since I saw them, I have gone to buy more goods. I am so happy,” she said.

Lawmaker’s reaction

Shortly after the publication of the report, the said lawmaker reached out to PREMIUM TIMES to explain the delay in the road construction.

Mr Ajilesoro said the supervising agency, Ogun/Osun River Basin Development Authority, delayed the disbursement of funds to the contractors for the completion of the road. He noted that the funds for the road were released shortly before the report was published.

The legislator assured that he would apply pressure on the contractors to hasten the construction work.

