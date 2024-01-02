The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, says he sees signs of war crimes and the possibility of crimes against humanity in the Israeli/Palestinian war.

Mr Türk cites indiscriminate gunfire and military action against civilian facilities.

He said in Geneva that 70 per cent of those affected by heavy bombardments were women and minors.

“It can be assumed that the majority of those who have been hurt are civilians. Of course, courts must ultimately judge who has committed which offences,’’ he said.

Mr Türk added that there were indications that crimes against humanity might also have been committed.

“In view of the disproportionate and very heavy bombardments, combined with the lack of effective humanitarian aid, there are serious concerns that need to be examined more closely,’’ he said.

(dpa/NAN)

