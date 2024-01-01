President Bola Tinubu has said his government will cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmland to grow major staple crops across the country amid ongoing efforts to ensure stable food supply in the country.

The president disclosed this in his New Year speech to Nigerians on Monday.

“To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops,” he said.

Mr Tinubu emphasised that his government launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.

Last November, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Wheat farmers in Jigawa State expressed optimism that the year’s dry-season farming will see bumper harvest following the commitments of both the Jigawa State Government and the federal government towards the National Wheat Development Programme that was flagged off in the state.

During the flagging-off ceremony, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the federal government will cultivate 100,000 hectares of wheat this dry season, as part of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

To kick-start the initiative, the Jigawa government allocated 40,000 hectares of land to the wheat production programme which the governor, Umar Namadi, said is aligned with his administration’s 12-point agenda.

Food insecurity

In recent months, the prices of major staple foods in the country have maintained an upward trend amidst rising inflation and a shortfall in food supply orchestrated largely by extreme weather events (flooding, droughts etc) and insecurity.

The situation worsened further due to the aftermath of government policies such as the removal of petrol subsidies leading to increased transportation costs, and the move to unify forex rates, among others.

To address these concerns, Mr Tinubu, last July, declared an immediate “State of Emergency” on food insecurity in the country.

The move is seen as part of an aggressive push to boost agricultural productivity and reduce the high prices of major staple foods in Nigeria.

The development is in line with the government’s short-medium and long-term strategies towards addressing the challenges of food affordability and accessibility in the country.

