The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has renewed his commitment towards reengineering the infrastructural development of the state while also prioritising the welfare of workers in the State.

Mr Aiyedatiwa stated this on Monday in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state, assuring them that the new year will bring dividends of good governance that would restore their faith in the administration.

He said the 2024 budget, which he signed on the last working day of 2023, will be faithfully executed to drive rapid development while also aiming to complete ongoing projects across the state.

“It is in the light of this that I signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law on the last working day of 2023. This was done in order to allow us to hit the ground running on the first working day of the new year to deliver results that will restore the faith of our people in this administration.

“The budget, which we christened ‘Budget of Economic Resilience’, will instigate development, while we will critically prioritize the present needs of the people and create the conditions for a desirable future with prudent use of our collective resources.

“This budget underscores our determination to put workers’ welfare as a top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects,” he said.

The governor expressed sadness over the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a leader who left an indelible mark and etched his name in history.

He added: “As we have promised, we will not only give our late former Governor a befitting state burial but will also immortalise his name, just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.

“His death was preceded by events that tested us in diverse ways but those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State. It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources on building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid.”

On the coming governorship election in the state, the governor urged political actors to play by the rules, saying no act of violence would be allowed to disrupt the peace in the state.

“As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election. However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conduct that can threaten the peace and tranquillity of our State and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire. The election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny,” he said.

The governor thanked the various political and social players in the state for their support and commended the workforce for their hard work and sacrifice.

He said: “Let me acknowledge the hard work and sacrifice of our civil and public servants who, despite the challenges created by uncertainties for most of the year, remained resolute in keeping the government and our state running.

“I must also thank all our traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, security agencies and the media for their support for the government in the years past and urge them to build on such support for us in this new year.

“As we celebrate the opportunities before us in this New Year, I wish to also use this occasion to affirm my commitment to the people of Ondo State. I am persuaded that He who has brought us this far will faithfully help us throughout this new year.

“I am more optimistic about our future than I’ve ever been. I therefore call on you all to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of our dear State.

“It is my prayer that the first dawn of the New Year brings with it unsparing blessings for us as individuals, communities and as a State.”

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

January 1, 2024.

