President Bola Tinubu has said the nation’s security challenge has improved since he assumed office.
He stated this in his New Year broadcast on Monday.
Mr Tinubu assumed office on 29 May 2023, about seven months ago.
The president said his administration has been working silently to free captives from abductors.
He said though it may not have solved all the security problems confronting the country, it is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have peace of mind in their homes.
“Since our administration took over the mantle of office, security has improved. Silently, we have worked to free captives from abductors.
“While we can’t beat our chest yet that we had solved all the security problems, we are working hard to ensure that we all have peace of mind in our homes, places of work and on the roads,” he said.
President Tinubu’s broadcast is coming about one week after armed men slaughtered over 100 people in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.
