President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that there’s no excuse for poor performance from ministers and other appointees in his government.

Mr Tinubu, in his New Year speech to Nigerians, said his government has put in place a Key Performance Index (KPI) for political appointees to assess their performance.

He said he took an oath to serve this country and would do his best at all times.

“Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough,” he said.

“It is the reason I put in place a policy coordination evaluation, monitoring and delivery unit and the presidency to make sure that governance output improves in the living condition of our people.

“We have set the parameters for evaluation within the first quarter of this year. Ministers are heads of agencies with a future ideas administration that I lead will continue to show themselves.”

The president’s Senior Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman, had said in the past that the central coordination and delivery unit at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has defined deliverables for each of the 48 ministers and ministries.

She said the ministers were asked to plan their 2024 budgets according to the already set KPIs for their ministries.

Mr Tinubu also said on Monday that the government already set the parameters for evaluation for the first quarter of the year.

