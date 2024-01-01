The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to Nigerians not to lose hope in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu .

He made the appeal in his New Year message to Nigerians issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

Mr Akpabio said the Presidency and the National Assembly are aware of the hardships Nigerians are going through but he assured that the economic situation of the country will improve in the new year.

“I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our countrymen and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

“The Executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious of the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but to be hopeful and prayerful,” he said.

The senate president assured that Nigerians will soon begin to enjoy the benefits of voting for President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to assure you that it will not be long before you will start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The president is committed, the National Assembly is intentional and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you”.

“We understand the plight of the average Nigerian and every decision we make is aimed at improving your standard of living and making things easy for you. We appreciate the confidence you have entrusted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration and we will not fail to reciprocate your kind gesture,” he said.

Mr Akpabio said the National Assembly will ensure that the presidency implemented the 2024 Appropriation judiciously.

