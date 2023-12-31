The woman who was assaulted by her lawyer husband in Akwa Ibom State says she does not want him prosecuted over the incident.

She had asked the police to release the husband from detention.

Ekere Ebong, the lawyer, was filmed assaulting his wife, Ekemini, at night in their residence in Uyo on 14 December.

In the video of the incident, which went viral on the internet, the assaulted woman wore only her underwear and had a bloodied face.

“The suspect assaulted his wife, and dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries. He is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years,” Odiko Macdon, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom said in a statement announcing the arrest of the lawyer on 18 December.

But the assaulted woman in a public statement dated 20 December has asked the police to release her husband, and that the children were “inconsolable looking for their father.”

Mrs Ebong, in the statement, said the matter should be rested for her “sanity” and that of her two children.

“I hereby unequivocally state for the umpteenth time that this matter should be rested for good for the interest of my sanity, but most especially, in the interest of my children, who are inconsolable looking for their father since last week.

“The complaint I made on 14 December was investigated by the police and through the intervention of our family members taking cognizance of our beloved children aged 7 and 10 respectively, we reached an amicable settlement and the same was effectively communicated to the Divisional Police Officer in writing, and that for me signalled the end of the matter.

“I had no further interest in pursuing the matter and at the same time generating the publicity and traction it has gathered within the media space. I have made personal decisions on the issue which is in the best interest of my children particularly and I.”

“The mental challenges and the anxiety that comes with the furore this issue has generated is becoming unbearable and have adversely affected my health and that of my innocent children,” she said.

Mrs Ebong acknowledged the intervention of several groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association, FIDA, the Ministry of Women Affairs and religious leaders and the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Lawyer granted bail

After the video went viral, the National leadership of the NBA directed the Uyo Branch of the Union to set up a disciplinary committee for Mr Ebong to appear.

Augustine Umoh, the chairperson of NBA, Uyo Branch, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the committee has been set up by the branch.

Mr Umoh said he had seen Mrs Ebong’s statement on social media, but said the assaulted woman has the right to express herself concerning her husband.

“The case is in court and it is the duty of the Director of Public Prosecution in the State to prosecute for alleged crime. The NBA is not concerned with that.

“The lawyer (suspect) was arraigned and has been granted bail on self-recognisance,” Mr Umoh told PREMIUM TIMES.

Odiko Macdon, the police spokesperson in the state, when contacted, declined comment claiming he had not seen Mrs Ebong’s statement.

