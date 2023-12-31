The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the year 2023 as a year of enormous suffering, violence and climate chaos.

He made this known in his New Year’s message where he noted that humanity is in pain and the planet in peril. Scientists found 2023 to be the hottest year on record.

“People are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger, wars are growing in number and ferocity, and trust is in short supply,” Mr Guterres said

However, he noted that pointing fingers and pointing guns will lead nowhere, rather standing together will.

Recall that the year has been riddled with all forms of political crisis, from coups in Niger and Gabon to crisis in Sudan, climate crisis across the board and very recently the war in Gaza.

Mr Guterres said “2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope. We must come together across divides for shared solutions.”

He invited people of the world to stand up against the discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities.

“The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights,” he said.

