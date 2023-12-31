President Bola Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, 1 January 2024 at 7 a.m

The broadcast will be Mr Tinubu’s first nationwide address on a New Year day since he was sworn in as President on 29 May.

Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 31, 2023

