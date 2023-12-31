President Bola Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, 1 January 2024 at 7 a.m
The broadcast will be Mr Tinubu’s first nationwide address on a New Year day since he was sworn in as President on 29 May.
Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 31, 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999