The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government and all political leaders across the country to give Nigerians enough reasons to smile in 2024.

The Archbishop observed that 2023, an election year with all its controversies, witnessed untold hardship for millions of Nigerians due to the prohibitive cost of most essential commodities.

He enjoined governments at all levels – across party lines – to harness all available resources to fashion out policies that would help alleviate the suffering of majority of Nigerians.

He said, “The increase in pump price of petroleum products and the drastic loss in the value of the naira, among other factors, have grossly affected the purchasing power of most Nigerians who are finding it increasingly difficult to survive. This alongside insecurity in the country has pushed the best brains in the country to yield to the Japa syndrome. Those of us who remain are struggling to breathe, as they say. This is unacceptable. As we begin the year 2024, we call on government, at all levels, to focus on policies that would help to rejig the economy and bring solace to the impoverished masses. Government must listen to the cries of poor Nigerians.

Oftentimes, political expediency and patronage militate against even good policies. So, we expect that if President Tinubu wishes to write his name in gold, he must begin to employ all resources available, human and material, and not allow politics and political expediency to stand in the way of common good and the welfare of the majority. All that Nigerians are asking for are policies that would bring down the high cost of foodstuff, reduce transportation costs, and provide gainful employment for the jobless, especially the youths.”

The Archbishop challenged President Tinubu, the state governors, and members of the National and State Houses of Assembly to take the lead in prudent living by reducing the high cost of governance and avoiding unnecessary travels that do not impact the daily life of the people.

He cited the number of expensive vehicles purchased for government officials by the National Assembly and Executive arms of government as an example. The other instance, according to him, is the bloated delegations who attend international meetings at huge government expense.

Mr Martins urged Nigerians to cooperate with their leaders to ensure peace and economic stability in the New Year, and appealed to government to urgently address lingering wage-related issues that concern Nigerian workers, particularly Resident Doctors and University lecturers, among others.

The Archbishop congratulated all Nigerians for witnessing another new year and urged them to be hopeful and to keep their minds positive about the year 2024, while praying that it would be a prosperous and fruitful year for all Nigerians.

