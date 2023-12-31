Two persons were killed on Friday night when a petrol tanker exploded along the popular Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway, near Ebonyi Airport in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The explosion resulted in a fire outbreak that engulfed the tanker and other properties around the area.

Nnaemeka Nwafor, a special assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has confirmed the development, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Apart from the two persons killed in the explosion, one other victim was being hospitalised in the area, the report said.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at a morgue.

Mr Nwafor urged motorists, pedestrians and other road users not to panic over the incident and assured that the state government had brought the situation under control.

“There is no cause to be afraid over the petrol tanker accident at Onueke Airport flyover junction.

“Ebonyi State government is on top of it to stop the menace and create free flow traffic in the area,” he said.

The officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission, the Ebonyi State Fire Service and personnel of security agencies were said to be on the ground to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area.

The governor’s aide commended the state firefighters for their effort in putting off the fire and further appreciated the youths who assisted in the exercise.

“Ndi Ebonyi are advised to obey the directives of security agencies on the diversion of roads. It is obedience to road signs that guarantees a hitch-free traffic flow.

“Motorists are advised to be cautious in the area as the government is ensuring a hitch-free evacuation of the affected tanker,” he stated.

He added that the administration of Governor Nwifuru was committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of residents of the state.

“Let’s continue to support the state government as it discharges its responsibility towards Ndi Ebonyi,” he said.

