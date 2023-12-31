From the killing of a butcher for making a blasphemous comment in Sokoto State to a mistaken air strike that killed dozens of civilians in Kaduna State, the year 2023 will be remembered in northern Nigeria for several key events and developments.

Here are some of the stories from the region that stood out in 2023:

Death over blasphemy

In June, tragedy struck when an irate mob killed a butcher, Usman Buda, in Sokoto State for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad.

“Some young men challenged Usman (Mr Buda) to withdraw his statement, but he insisted he would not. He even repeated it thrice. That was when they started beating him,” a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police in Sokoto confirmed the attack

The incident came a year after a student, Debora Samuel, was also lynched in Sokoto by fellow students for blasphemy.

Air bombing of pastoralists

Early January, a group of pastoralists were loading their cattle into waiting trucks when jets belonging to the Nigerian Air Force dropped bombs and killed 40 of them.

The pastoralists had gone to Benue to pay fines for the release of cattle impounded by the Benue Livestock Guards implementing the state’s Anti-Open Grazing and Ranching Law.

It took the Nigerian Air Force about five months to own up to the bombing of the pastoralists, according to a Human rights report.

Air strike hits innocent residents

Another sad incident from the northern part of the country during the year was the killing of 88 civilians, with more than 60 injured, in a drone attack on residents of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State in December.

The Nigerian Army claimed responsibility and said the attack was a mistake. It noted that the drone was targeting a group of terrorists who were said to be on the loose.

President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani ordered an investigation into what led to the drone attack.

Outrage from Islamic scholars, Amnesty International, Northern leaders and others followed the drone attack.

The Northern Governors Forum provided N180 million in support to the people of the community.

Abduction of university students

The mass abduction of students continued in 2023. The mass abduction of school children became a major issue in 2014 with the kidnap of over 200 female students in Chibok, Borno State but has since become a regular occurrence with 2023 witnessing more daring expeditions by the terrorists.

Two students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State were abducted in their off-campus hostels by terrorists in April.

Another abduction of students occurred in September. This time around, 24 students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State were abducted by terrorists. Some of them were rescued by security agents but a large number of them are still in captivity.

In October, terrorists stormed the off-campus hostels of the Federal University Dutsin Ma in Katsina State and abducted five female students in the night.

They were released after 50 days in captivity

In October, four more students of Nasarawa State University were abducted by terrorists. Those abducted were Rahila Hanya (Science and Laboratory Technology), Josephine Gershon (Computer Science), Rosemary Samuel (Business administration) and Goodness Samuel Geography. All of them are in the 100 level, a students’ leader, Solomon Timmy, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Niger Republic coup & Northern Nigeria

Residents of seven states that share an expansive boundary with Niger Republic were thrown into confusion when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened to go to war with its neighbour following a military coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum.

Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno States in Nigeria share borders with Dosso, Tahou, Maradi, Zinder and Diffa regions of Niger Republic.

In all of these states and regions, there were instances of intermarriage and business relationships for centuries and when the coup took place and the two countries shut down their borders, several businesses especially around border communities crumpled.

While ECOWAS continues to threaten the Niger Republic junta with a military invasion, residents of the northern states opposed it vehemently.

Top politicians and religious scholars from the northern part of the country also joined the opposition against ECOWAS’s stand to go to war with Niger Republic.

Boat mishaps in northern Nigeria

Aside from the killing over blasphemy and deaths related to insecurity, many riverine states in the region witnessed boat mishaps leading to the death of hundreds of people.

While boat mishaps are not new in the region, more accidents were recorded in 2023.

In Kebbi State, 15 people died when a boat capsized in the Koko-Besse area. About 80 people were rescued from the boat in January.

A local official said the victims were returning from the farm when the overloaded boat broke into two.

Five people were reported dead in the Madobi area of Kano State when a boat capsized in April.

“There are 11 persons on the boat, six were rescued alive, while five were rescued in an unconscious state. Names of those that lost their lives in the mishap are Abdulrazak Nabara, 40; Dalha Muktar-Atamma, 40; Mustapha Ibrahim, 45; Umar Isah, 35, and Umar Idris, 35,” a local official said.

In May, eight people including a prospective bride died in a boat accident in Gusau, Zamfara State.

In the same month, 15 girls died in the Shagari area of Sokoto State in a boat accident. The girls were reportedly on a mission to fetch firewood for household use.

In June, over 100 people died after a boat capsized in the Pategi area of Kwara State. The victims were returning from a marriage ceremony.

Nasarawa State also witnessed a boat accident that led to the death of 12 people in the Lafia area.

In September, 26 people died in a boat accident in the Mokwa area of Niger State.

“The boat mishap was said to have occurred at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, 10 September, between the Jabba and Kainji dams.

“The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed that over 100 persons were on board the boat,” PREMIUM TIMES reported.

Also, 15 people died in the Yola South area of Adamawa State in September following a boat mishap.

“It was raining when the accident happened. A heavy windstorm blew water into the boat and it capsized instantly,” a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.

Ten more people died in yet another boat accident in the Shiroro area of Niger State in November.

A boat carrying 100 passengers capsized in Taraba State leading to the death of 17 people. The passengers were mostly local traders returning from a local market.

Eight more people died while several others got injured in November in the Ibi Area of the same Taraba State.

Northern billionaires at war

Major highlights in northern Nigeria would not be complete without mentioning the war of words between Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Rabiu.

The Dangote Industries Limited accused BUA of engaging in illegal foreign exchange deals.

Dangote said BUA was sponsoring a campaign to tarnish its image by saying the group was being investigated for illegal foreign exchange deals.

BUA responded by asking Dangote not to blame it for the issues it’s facing.

The war of words did not start in 2023. There was another war of words in 2021 but it was settled by then Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and billionaire businessman Aminu Dantata. The 2021 fight was on who controls the sugar market.

There were other wars in 2017 and 2020.

Release of FGC Yauri girls

The year 2023 also saw the release of the pupils of Federal Government College Yauri in Kebbi State who were abducted by notorious banditry kingpin, Dogo Gide in June 2021.

Several of the pupils were rescued by security agents but Mr Gide held 11 school girls for almost two years.

In April, the terrorists released four out of the 11 girls after six days of intense negotiations with the parents of the captives. About N80 million was paid by the parents before the first batch of the pupils was released.

Early in May, three more students were released by the terrorists.

On 26 May, the last two pupils were released by Mr Gide following the payment of N45 million to him.

While the release of the last two pupils was not announced in the media, the chairman of the parents of those abducted, Salim Kaoje, told PREMIUM TIMES that all the 11 pupils had been released.

Shooting down an Air Force aircraft

Northern Nigeria witnessed yet another sad incident when terrorists loyal to Dogo Gide shut down an air force helicopter in Niger State. The soldiers aboard the aircraft were on a rescue mission to evacuate their wounded and killed colleagues who were in a fierce battle with terrorists.

Though military authorities said the helicopter was not shut down by the terrorists but crashed, a group of terrorists appeared in a video clip at the site of the attack and claimed responsibility.

“By God’s grace, this is what we will be showing you. These are dead bodies of Nigerian soldiers that attacked us with the aim of killing us,” a man with a heavy Fulani accent said in Hausa while showing the bodies of dead soldiers and the remnants of the helicopter.

“They wanted to kill Dogo Gide. But Dogo Gide by God’s grace is still alive and he will not die (by soldiers’ bullets). These are soldiers lying on the ground. Look at them…and their helicopter lying wasted. I want you people to repent because we don’t have any problem with anyone. We’ll not kill anyone except those who plan to attack us,” he said.

Transitions

Northern Nigeria lost some of its illustrious sons in 2023. Towards the end of the year, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, died in Abuja. Mr Na’Abba, who was born in 1958, represented Kano Municipal from 1999 to 2003 and was speaker during the time.

Still in 2023, a popular scholar and emeritus professor, Umar Shehu from Borno State, died at the age of 97. A professor of medicine, Mr Shehu, was a career civil servant who worked at different hospitals, universities and other government offices as a medical doctor and lecturer.

The year also saw the demise of a renowned Islamic preacher, Abubakar Gero, in Argungu, Kebbi State. Mr Gero preached Islam across Nigeria and West Africa. He had been to several African countries including Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo, Chad, and Mali.

Northern Nigeria also lost another elder in 2023. Baffa Sulaiman, a former managing director of the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company died in Kano. The career civil servant held the position of chairman of the Jigawa Elders Forum until his death. He was said to be one of the finest bankers from the region and was at separate times the Managing Director of two old-generation banks in Nigeria.

On 29 December, a former ambassador and former minister, Muhammadu Zayyanu (Alias M. Z Anka), died in Zamfara State.

An ace broadcaster and comedian, Usman Baba Pategi (Alias Samanja), died in Kaduna in the year under review. The veteran actor was a Nigerian Civil War veteran. His famous drama where he took the role of Samnaja was enhanced by his military background.

The television drama was famous in the 80s.

Kannywood, the movie industry in the Northern part of Nigeria, also lost several of its stars and directors including Nura Mustapha (Alias Waye), Aminu Bono, Binta Shola, Aminu Muhammad (Alias Kawu Mala) and Hannatu Sani,

Mosque collapse

In the ancient city of Zaria in Kaduna State, four people lost their lives while seven others got injured when the city’s emirate Jumuat mosque collapsed in August 2023.

