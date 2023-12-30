The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of State Security Services (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the recent killings in Plateau State.

The summons was sequel to a motion sponsored by Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central) at the plenary on Saturday.

Armed men killed scores when they invaded several communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, visited the communities on Wednesday to condole with the people and the state government over the attacks

The Nigerian Army said its operatives had identified all the challenges resulting to killings in the state, assuring that the military will take necessary measures to overcome all the identified challenges.

While moving the motion, Mr Plang, who represents Plateau Central, said 195 persons have been confirmed dead in the attacks while many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said that Plateau State was known as the home of peace but bandits have constantly made it lose its peaceful coexistence.

He stated that the attacks were well coordinated.

The senator explained that most of the crises affecting the state were caused by cattle rustlers and Illegal miners.

Mr Plang called for the use of drones and cameras to checkmate activities of the bandits marauding the state and locate their hideouts.

He prayed the Senate to observe one minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

The senator also urged the upper chamber to direct the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betty Edu, to distribute relief materials to the affected victims.

Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, seconded the motion.

Mr Ningi said after the attacks, he visited the Teaching Hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he saw three months old babies injured with gunshots.

He urged the Senate to support the state with appropriate funding for the welfare of the displaced persons.

Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) also expressed sadness over the attacks.

“Those who are displaced in 2021 have not been returned to their homes because the land is devastated. A man who is displaced will alway be an angry man. Let us call back the military to order” Mr Lalong said .

However, following an amendment to the motion, the Senate resolved to invite Messrs Lagbaja, Egbetokun and Bichi to brief it on the attacks and what they are doing to forestall further attacks in the areas.

The security chiefs are also to explain efforts being made to tackle rising insecurity in the country.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio stated that the country needs to increase its surveillance.

Mr Akpabio therefore directed the upper chamber to observe one minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

