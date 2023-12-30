A documentary photographer, Etinosa Yvonne, in November, deployed a photo exhibition “It’s All in My Head” to push for a collective action in Nigeria against the persistence of torture and killings of women and children accused of being witches in Africa’s most populous nation.

Witch killing is rampant in Nigeria’s southern states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom, despite the existence of laws to check it.

The government and law enforcement agencies appeared to look the other way in most of the cases, therefore making the perpetrators to get away with torture and murder while the victims, typically from poor and vulnerable families, hardly get justice.

Most of Akwa Ibom street children, for instance, are victims of witchcraft accusations – accused by pastors, rejected by parents or guardians, and abandoned by the government.

‘It’s All in My Head’

The “It’s All in My Head” exhibition, done in collaboration with a non-profit organisation, Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, captured the scars, pain, struggles, and cries of some of the survivors.

There were touching photos on the walls of the exhibition room, showing scars on survivors’ bodies. The survivors’ handwritten remarks about the scars were framed and also displayed in the room.

“When I look at the scar on my leg I pray that God forgives my father for giving me the scar,” said a survivor, Ukeme Inyang, in his framed comment.

A monologue, put together by Eshiet James, the head of department of theatre arts, Igbinedion University, Okada, depicted the suffering of women who are branded witches and ostracised by their community.

The exhibition ran for about a week at the National Museum, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. It was first staged in Calabar, Cross River State.

Traumatised generation

Ms Yvonne said she wanted to use the exhibition to bring to the fore how witchcraft accusation and torture affect survivors’ mental health.

“We are raising a generation of people who are so traumatised,” she said in Uyo.

“I met with a child who told me how his father tied his hands and wanted to throw him into a river, and he kept shouting ‘daddy, I am not a witch’. The father looked at him, cut the rope and threw him away.

“Witchcraft accusation has been a global thing but how come in the 21st century people are still being set ablaze?” she added.

At the Calabar exhibition, James Ibor, a lawyer and principal counsel at the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, said 11 people were murdered in Cross River in August 2022 after they were accused of being witches.

“What is this witchcraft about? Who is a witch? Who can tell us who a witch is? Some of the people society have called witches have become graduates and productive citizens of this country,” Mr Ibor said.

He talked about a boy, David, who was branded a witch and abandoned to the streets in Cross River until he was rescued and sponsored through school up to the university level where he graduated in mechanical engineering.

“A religious leader, Pastor Sam… He is not here. He was also, early this year, branded a witch in Akpabuyo. They were mobilising to set him ablaze when we rescued him. He is in-charge of a church in Akpabuyo.

“We are all vulnerable,” Mr Ibor said. “The fact that you are safe today, doesn’t mean you’ll be safe tomorrow.

“Those signs we claim are evidence of witchcraft are things that can be explained scientifically,” he added.

By “those signs”, Mr Ibor was apparently referring to happenings – like death, illness, road accident, job loss, and miscarriage in pregnancy – that could trigger witchcraft accusations.

Eighty-year-old woman tortured to death

A woman narrated to the visitors to the Calabar exhibition how her 80-year-old mother was branded a witch and tortured to death in 2022 in Cross River.

The slain woman, a Catholic, was returning home from church where she had gone for a fasting and prayer programme when some youths intercepted her, blindfolded and tied up her hands and legs, and tortured her till she died, the daughter said.

“They collected her bible and burnt it… They struck her head with a machete, and blood gushed out. That’s my beloved mom!” she said, sobbing.

Mr Ibor told PREMIUM TIMES that the killers were yet to be brought to justice, even though they are known by the community leaders and the police.

A “shrine” was mounted at the exhibition in Uyo and Calabar in remembrance of slain victims of witchcraft accusation.

Among the shocking cases is that of a married woman, Martina Itagbor, who was burnt to death around June by a mob in Akampa Local Government Area of Cross River after she was unjustifiably accused of using witchcraft to cause a road accident which had claimed two lives.

Ideba Edu Ele, a social worker and founder of a non-profit organisation, Bonnicare Foundation, in Cross River State, was among those who signed the register that was kept on the “shrine”.

PREMIUM TIMES asked her how she felt when she was signing the register.

“I worked with Basic Rights Counsel Initiative and also on a few of the stories during my time with them so it was a familiar ground for me,” she responded.

“It was infuriating to note that they were yet to get justice since I left.

“The perpetrators are not only being protected by the community, the security agencies are not even going after them to begin with,” she added.

