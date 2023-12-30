Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Friday signed into law the N199.8 billion state’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Mr Sule, while assenting to the 2024 budget tagged, ”Budget of Renewed Commitment,” appreciated the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly for ensuring due diligence in the passage of the budget.

The governor assured the people of the state that he would continue to implement the budget within the economic threshold, adding that government would adhere strictly to the budgetary provisions.

He urged the members of the state assembly to be committed to carrying out their oversight functions in order to address identified loopholes.

In his remarks, Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, reiterated the commitment of the legislature to support the governor to deliver on his people-oriented programmes.

The speaker emphasised that the budget had passed through all the necessary legislative procedures.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Munirat Abdullahi, commended the legislature, particularly the budget committee for facilitating the expeditious passage of the budget by the Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Jatau, Principal Officers and members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Also in attendance include the State Chief Judge, Aisha Bashir, the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage Muhammad, and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Bello.

(NAN)

