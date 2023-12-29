The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday said three of its towers along the Maiduguri – Damaturu transmission line were destroyed with explosives on Thursday.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby confirms the destruction of three of its towers along the Maiduguri – Damaturu Transmission Line with explosives yesterday 28th December 2023,” Ms Mbah said.

She said in addition to the destruction of the three towers, the very sad incident also cost the life of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer.

“It’s truly another very sad day for us at TCN, with this incident, especially with the loss of life of the NSCDC official.

“TCN commensurates with the family of the deceased and the NSCDC for this very sad and shocking incident,” she said.

Earlier in December, the TCN said that its Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132kV Transmission line 1 had been vandalised between Towers 23 and Tower 25.

Ms Mbah said the vandalisation of the line is suspected to have taken place at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, 10 December.

Last week, the TCN said one of its towers around Katsaita village in Yobe State was vandalised.

The company said the vandalisation brought down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

Condemning the act in a statement last Saturday, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, appealed to all Nigerians to stand against such actions noting that those responsible for the destructive act will face the full force of the law.

“Deeply troubled by the recent act of vandalism on our power infrastructure. A transmission tower in Yobe State, tower T372, was deliberately brought down, causing a ripple effect that led to the collapse of tower T373 along the same transmission line. This criminal act occurred at 21:18 and disrupted power supply to parts of the Northeast, affecting Yobe and Borno States,” Mr Adelabu said in a statement posted on his X handle.

“While I condemn this deliberate sabotage, I appeal to all Nigerians to stand against such actions. We cannot let a few individuals hinder our efforts in providing regular electricity to the nation. Our Ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident thoroughly,” he added.

He explained that those responsible for this destructive act will face the full force of the law.

He said vandalism not only disrupts power supply but also poses a threat to the safety and well-being of Nigerian communities.

